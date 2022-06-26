Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Shares of DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $295.59 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.