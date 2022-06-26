Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 208,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

