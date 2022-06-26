Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 428,932 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Demand Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMAN)
