Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DENN. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Denny’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

