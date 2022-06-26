Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DENN. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.
Shares of DENN opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Denny’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Denny’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter.
Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denny’s (DENN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.