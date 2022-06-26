Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Price Target to €1.20

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.15 ($1.21) to €1.20 ($1.26) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

