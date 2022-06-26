Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.63) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.97 ($6.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of €10.33 ($10.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

