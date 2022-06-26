Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €64.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($67.37) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($66.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €35.91 ($37.79) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.18 and its 200-day moving average is €45.47.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

