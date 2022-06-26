Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €40.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.70 ($55.47) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.