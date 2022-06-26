Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

DFAU stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

