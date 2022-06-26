Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.
Shares of DIN stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
