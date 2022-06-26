Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

