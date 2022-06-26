eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in eBay were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

