Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Announces $0.80 Variable Dividend

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.797 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of EC stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

