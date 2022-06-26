Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.