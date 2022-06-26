Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

