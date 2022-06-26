Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $25.21 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

