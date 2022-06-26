Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,487 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

