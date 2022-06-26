Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,330 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 422,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after buying an additional 198,368 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.73 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.