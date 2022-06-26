Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,068 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $101.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77.

