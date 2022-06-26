Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,068 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $101.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.77.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.