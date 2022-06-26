Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Empire stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

