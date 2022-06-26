Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

ENB stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

