Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 603,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,806,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

