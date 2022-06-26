Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.71

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.71 and traded as low as C$53.08. Enbridge shares last traded at C$53.85, with a volume of 3,931,134 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.75.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1705995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

