Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.47. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 420,282 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

