Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 316,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,561 shares of company stock worth $5,249,666. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

