Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

