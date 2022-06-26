EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

EVgo stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

