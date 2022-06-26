Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 810,169 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

