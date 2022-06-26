Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 810,169 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
