Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of EXPD opened at $100.49 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

