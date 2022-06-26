FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.67.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $326.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.