Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$855.00.
FFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$636.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$493.00 and a 1 year high of C$716.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$676.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$644.17.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
