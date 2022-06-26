Family Legacy Inc. Buys 82 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

