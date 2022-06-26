Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,788,000 after buying an additional 1,600,982 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 299,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.