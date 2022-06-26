Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,571 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

