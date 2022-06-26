Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

