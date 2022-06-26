Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 17.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CMC Materials by 24.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

