Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.