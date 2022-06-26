Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRRPF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

