Financial Review: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) & Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

57.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TriCo Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 4.41 $117.65 million $3.48 12.76 Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.28 $11.02 million $3.30 10.71

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 30.61% 10.29% 1.18% Eagle Financial Services 20.26% 10.62% 0.89%

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.