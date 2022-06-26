Financial Survey: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) & Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

65.7% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bloom Energy and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 5 5 1 2.64 Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 194.99%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and Hyzon Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $972.18 million 3.31 -$164.45 million ($1.24) -14.58 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 146.28 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -29.75

Hyzon Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloom Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -22.25% -738.94% -14.41% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Volatility and Risk

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves data centers, hospitals, healthcare manufacturing facilities, biotechnology facilities, grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, telecom facilities and other critical infrastructure applications. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.