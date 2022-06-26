First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. First Bank has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
