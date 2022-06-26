First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. First Bank has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

