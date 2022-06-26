First Command Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.