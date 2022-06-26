First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

