First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.17% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $70.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.