First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after purchasing an additional 111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.