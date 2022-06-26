First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Lifted by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 6.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

FIXD opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

