First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $49,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $46.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

