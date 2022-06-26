Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

