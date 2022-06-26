Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,583 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

