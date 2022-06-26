Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,583 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.