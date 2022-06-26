FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $67,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

