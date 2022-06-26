Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.80 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

